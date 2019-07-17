BULLHEAD CITY — People traveling to and from the shopping center containing the Walmart Supercenter and an array of other local businesses will have a clearer path across Mohave Drive once traffic control features in the intersection of Mohave and Miracle Mile are removed and a right-turn lane into the shopping area is added.
It will become a more traditional four-way intersection once the work is completed.
Drivers not using Highway 95 to enter or exit the shopping center often found using that part of Mohave Drive challenging.
The curb-style median breaks weren’t created for drivers wanting to cross Mohave from Miracle Mile and enter the shopping center through a curb cut directly ahead and vice-versa. The design was meant to serve drivers moving east and west on Mohave, not north-south on Miracle Mile, which ends at Mohave Drive.
The Bullhead City Council on Tuesday approved the lowest construction bid, $191,525, from Redmond Construction in Fort Mohave. That total includes a $40,000 contingency fund that city staff expects not to be needed to complete the work.
Most of the total is coming from Highway User Funds.
The work is included in the city’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
Governor signs bill giving land to Bullhead City
Arizona Senate Bill 1443, the bill authorizing transfer of nearly 12.5 acres of state land south of the Laughlin Bridge to the city, was signed this week by Gov. Doug Ducey.
The land will be used for recreation and provide more public access to the Colorado River.
During the meeting, the council also:
- Allowed staff to apply for a $385,000 state grant from the Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program.
- Adopted the current fiscal year Street Lighting Improvement District Assessments of $1.4523 per parcel to reimburse costs of various county services within the special districts.
- OK’d purchase of two Fairbanks Submersible 100-horsepower pumps for lift stations 1 and 2 at the Section 18 Wastewater Treatment Plant. The vendor is Hennesy Mechanical Sales of Phoenix. Cost is about $80,500.
- Approved a contract for $37,592 with Huber Technology of Huntsville, North Carolina, to rebuild the headworks at the Section 18 Wastewater Treatment Plant.
