BULLHEAD CITY — City Council members will discuss — and possibly approve — a contract for construction of traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 95 and Corwin Road as well as nearby traffic control measures when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
The contract with McCormick Construction Company of Bullhead City would be for $649,325.55 to furnish equipment, material and labor and would include adding raised median on Highway 95 between Sterling and Rising Sun roads.
McCormick Construction originally sought more than $845,000 but staff negotiated with the business to bring down the cost of the project, according to the report submitted by Angie Johnson, the city’s interim public works director.
This project is budgeted within the 2019-2020 spending plan that becomes effective today.
Council members also will learn about the progress of various construction and improvement projects from the 2018-2019 fiscal year that ended Sunday.
The Highway 95/Corwin Road traffic signal also is on that list, where it’s noted that the signal is expected to reduce the number of accidents caused “by drivers attempting to make a left turn at the top of the hill from Corwin,” according to the staff report.
Other projects include a second bridge and local infrastructure to link Bullhead City and Laughlin totaling about $7.6 million. Work on Community, Rotary and Gary Keith parks, Sunshine Marina, various flood control, wastewater- and sewer-related projects and street improvements are among projects on the list. Most of these are multi-year endeavors. Some are complete.
New chamber sign
A digital marquee could replace the old street side sign outside the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce.
The proposed sign would be owned and managed by the chamber. Advertising on it would be limited to chamber members and community events. Revenues from renting the sign space, normally submitted to the city, instead would be reinvested in the chamber building.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management controls the land on which the sign will be erected, though it’s expected the site ultimately will be under city control.
Its design has been approved by the city’s planning division and a conditional-use permit for the sign has been allowed.
Final plat
Approval of the final plat for Canyon Trails at Fox Creek also is on the council’s agenda.
The master-planned community will be east of Bullhead Parkway near Laredo Drive.
The area up for approval, tract No. 5190, Unit 5, will contain 30 lots for single-family residential construction.
Poki and Bravo
The statues of Poki the tortoise and Bravo the bull are again on the council agenda.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission recommended that Poki be moved to the corner of Laughlin Ranch Boulevard and Highway 95.
The idea that Bravo the bull would look better after a blasting and primer treatment worth about $3,800 also received a thumbs-up by the commissioners. Work that could be done is meant to lighten the color of the statue so the bull’s contours would be more noticeable.
Total cost would be $3,850.
Executive session
Ahead of the meeting will be an executive session focusing on the possible acquisition of EPCOR Water Arizona’s local assets. This would include the valuation and a possible election to determine whether residents want to do it.
No action will be taken during the executive session.
The topic is listed as part of the city manager’s report during the regular council meeting.
The public isn’t allowed to come to these meetings, under an exception listed in state open meetings law.
