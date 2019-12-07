BULLHEAD CITY — Police still are investigating the circumstances that resulted in a 2-year-old Bullhead City child falling from a moving vehicle Thursday afternoon.
According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine what, if any, charges to file against driver Michael Stephen Bruno.
Bruno, 36, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at Highway 95 and Meadows Drive in Bullhead City, about a mile-and-a-half north of where his daughter fell out of his pickup truck.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Fromelt said in a news release. “Potential charges will be reviewed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.”
Fromelt said the child apparently managed to open a door on the vehicle and fell out near the intersection of Highway 95 and Corwin Road. Bruno continued driving north — he reportedly told authorities he didn’t know the girl had fallen out — until he was stopped by police at 95 and Meadows.
“Field tests show there were no signs
of impairment,” Fromelt said. “However, blood also was drawn for further testing.”
The girl suffered apparently minor injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for treatment
“The baby girl is with her mother,” Fromelt said. “She suffered minor injuries and is OK.”
Fromelt said authorities had not announced their findings of several questions: how fast the vehicle was traveling, if the girl was in a car seat or where she was seated in relationship to her father.
