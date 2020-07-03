BULLHEAD CITY — The long-awaited return to a movie theater occurred two days after Nevada’s governor ordered that anybody entering the likes of Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino must wear a mask. No problem, as long as eating popcorn at PLEX-6 remains legal.
Having secured a face guard, I couldn’t have strolled faster to the ticket booth. Among Hollywood’s half-dozen possibilities, my choice boiled down to a pair of pictures: “Jaws,” the original summer blockbuster initially released in 1975; and a 2020 version of the often-reworked “The Invisible Man.”
As I’d already seen “Jaws” twice, I instead opted for the latest retelling of H.G. Wells’ sci-fi novel published roughly 120 years ago. For an additional feature to review, Netflix’s documentary “Athlete A” — concerning the abuse scandal that rocked USA girls gymnastics — would have to suffice.
“INVISIBLE MAN”
Don’t look now: “Invisible Man” has transitioned from crusty page to high-def screen, this time placing Elisabeth Moss in the familiar role of tormented heroine. Among its modest merits, this movie is well-cast and anchored by the star; perhaps no American actor has a face more naturally apt to express concern, paranoia and disgust. Best-known for the popular series “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she evokes empathy even when unappealing, which holds true again.
As an abused wife of a renowned optics “genius,” she musters the courage to escape their prestigious abode, though not before their dog sets off the husband’s car alarm. Considering the pet’s food bowl also caused a ruckus, you may wonder if the filmmaker dislikes canines.
Creditable support emerges in Aldis Hodge (previously seen in another movie whose title has an out-of-sight adjective, “Hidden Figures”), the brawny cop and widower with a teen daughter. The mercurial sister comes off as less trustworthy, as does the husband’s brooding brother; Michael Dorman sharply excavates that latter role.
Director Leigh Whannell — not a stranger to this sort of thing, as he was responsible for “Saw” and “Insidious” — juggles the technical trickery with sufficient prowess. He also takes care to humanize the central figures, generously dividing attention among the highlighted handful.
Despite the participants’ panache and earnest effort, it’s impossible to shake the feeling we’ve experienced it before.
This “Invisible Man” proves gripping until it gives us reasons to wiggle loose. See an affordable matinee or don’t look for him at all.
“ATHLETE A”
Back to the small screen, Netflix uses “Athlete A” (namely Maggie Nichols) to reacquaint viewers with American female gymnasts who were sexually abused by sports physician Larry Nassar during a reign of terror that was hiding in plain sight. Coaches and team officials unwittingly or otherwise enabled, protected and ignored the bad doctor’s indefensible behavior toward hundreds of girls dating back to 1997 — though no gymnast came forward publicly until Nichols in 2015.
The documentarians, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, present the proceedings as standard and straightforward; if it’s fair to criticize the crew for taking their time, it’s equally fair to praise their comprehensive approach. Their comrades in crime-fighting were The Indianapolis Star’s investigative reporters (similar to The Boston Globe’s journalists portrayed in “Spotlight”).
Although nobody immersed in the scandal stooped lower than Nassar, then-USA Gymnastics ringleader Steve Penny and VP Rhonda Faehn are culpable, based on a failure to fire Nassar or notify law enforcement about the allegations. The disgraced CEO awaits trial (Penny for his thoughts?) on charges of tampering with evidence.
Culpability stretches far and wide, encompassing legendary coaching couple Marta and Bela Karolyi, on whose Texas compound Nassar behaved inappropriately. The doctor also was employed at Michigan State University, a school no less shamed than was Penn State during the Jerry Sandusky fiasco.
As has been thoroughly documented, the victims — including Olympian Simone Biles — got their day in court, lashing out at the beleaguered predator; he was handed 175 years in prison. (The judge’s parting shot: “I just signed your death warrant.”)
Video footage of Nassar providing physical therapy to girls is disturbing; his subsequent interrogation by a police officer proves devastating to the perpetrator. Without question, “Athlete A” is noble if conventional and uncinematic.
