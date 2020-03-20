BULLHEAD CITY — With a number of events and activities canceled or discouraged because of the COVID-19 pandemic, maybe fishing is a way to spend some time.
“It’s outdoors, the air is clean and there are no sick anglers,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Our city officials are doing all they can to keep us safe and healthy.”
When heading out to the river, you might want to keep in mind some of the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
If you are sick — or have someone in your household who is — stay at home.
Practice good hygiene, including frequent handwashing and disinfecting surfaces regularly
Avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing when possible.
The pandemic certainly has had an impact locally even though no confirmed cases had been reported in either Bullhead City or Laughlin. No cases have been confirmed in Mohave County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The Laughlin casinos are closed, as are non-essential businesses in Clark County on the order of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. Schools are closed in most states, including Arizona, Nevada and California.
Schools of fish, however, are open for business.
“We almost didn’t get trout this week as the regional office was on hold,” Braun said of the trout delivery from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery.
“Because of the water levels, Community Park is getting a lot of fish — rainbow trout, that is.”
Gabriel Rosales and his 4-year-old son, Ardrian, caught their limit of five rainbows each while fishing from the show. They were using power bait.
A few stripers are being pulled in, with a big one now and then.
“We are getting some striped bass action,” Braun said. “Our local angler Tony Smith landed a nice 16.70-pound striper using anchovies fishing from the shore in the casino area,” Braun said. “This fish was 36 3/8 inches long, which is a very nice catch.
“Tony just passed his firefighter’s course. I hope this you man will be picked up by one of our local departments.”
Lake Mohave remains slow, likely because of the weather, which has been inconsistent.
“Our weather just hasn’t been giving up the conditions to make the Lake Mohave bite take off,” Braun said. “I have no news from Topock Marsh as of yet. This all will open up soon. The weather is going to warm up and the virus scare will be gone. Hope to see you in soon to share that catch of fish and lut us tell the story.
“For now, be safe, take those extra precautions and keep an eye on friends and family. We we’ll see you in soon. Now, go catch a fish.”
Braun can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
