BULLHEAD CITY — While striper fishing dominates the area angling scene, once in a while we get a good reminder that there are other fish in the river.
Thank you, Dayton Moore.
Moore was fishing from his boat in the Topock Marsh area and landed a 5.32-pound largemouth bass. The fish, which was 215⁄8 inches in length, struck on a white spinner bait.
“Dayton is not a catch-and-release kind of guy while most anglers who target the largemouth and smallmouth bass count them as sport fish and usually catch and release,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “This practice became most popular in the smaller lakes when a tournament was taking place, with a lot of anglers trying to have the heaviest stringer. Without the release of live fish, there would be slim picking for a while afterwards.
“With a bit of pressure from anglers who wanted to also catch these fish but weren’t in the derby, the livewell to keep the fish alive for another day was a hit and still is in full swing for the pursuit of the largemouth and smallmouth bass. This practice goes with these sport anglers on all bodies of water.”
Catch-and-release requires some special handling to ensure the health of the fish being returned to the water.
“These anglers who just target these to species are very careful with the fish and do all they can to make sure they are released live back in their own territory,” Braun said.
While talking about the marsh, Braun said he hasn’t received any word on the catfish bite.
“The marsh area has a great supply of mostly channel cats,” he said. “I have heard that chicken livers and anchovies work very well.”
Closer to Bullhead City, it’s still stripers getting the attention although trout fishing should heat up soon, especially when the weather cools off.
“In our area here below Davis Dam and along the shores of the Colorado River, it’s striper action and we are getting some trout,” Braun said. “The fish hatchery in Colorado brought in a truckfull. I heard that the stocking sites were Rotary Park, Community Park and Mohave County’ Davis Camp launch ramps.
“These fish were not from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery and I assume they are to help with the caddisfly issue.”
As for the stripers, Braun said a lot of fish are being caught; a lot of big fish are not.
“I keep hearing that it’s mostly stripers in the 1- to 2-pound range with occasionally one of the larger fish getting their first,” he said.
Ray MacMillan pulled in one of those larger fish, a 9.66-pounder, in the Sunshine Peninsula area. He was using a Pencil Popper to land the 303⁄4-inch fish.
“A reminder,” Braun said. “Have a good not, keep it fresh, set your drag and be ready for a great run. Some of these fish will peel off some line.”
If you’ve had some success or just want to tell a fish story, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
“I hope this helps for now,” Braun said. “We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and story.
“Now, go catch a fish.”
