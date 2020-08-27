BULLHEAD CITY — Change comes slowly to the Tri-state: It’s still hot and the stripers still are biting.
“We are getting some great fishing, both up on Lake Mohave and here along the Colorado River,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Up on the lake, it’s mostly by boat. However, there are a lot of great spots by the dam along the shoreline.”
One trip on his boat proved highly rewarding for local angler Fred Shipps, Braun said.
“Fred was trolling near the dam using an umbrella rig, and landed a nice stringer of stripers.”
Nice was an understatement. Shipps’ biggest fish was 38 1/4 inches long and weighed in at 20.20 pounds.
“I have been hearing that up-river past the power lines, where the lake opens like a huge basin, has been producing some great catches,” Braun said. “The early morning has been doing the best, or late evening.
“Not much word on the catfish bite (at the lake), but the smallmouth bass have been running in the 4- to 6-pound range.”
In the Bullhead City side of Davis Dam, the striper bite remains solid.
“Here below Davis Dam, we are mostly getting stripers in the 1- to 3-pound range,” Braun said. A few large fish are being taken. “Anglers are reporting seeing a lot of fish but sometimes no hook-ups. A reminder that it’s usually the smaller ones that get to your bait first, but there are some large fish out there, so have a good knot and set the drag for that surprise catch that we all are waiting for.”
River and Bret Newton have been spending a few evenings boating on the river and River has started taking her fishing pole and anchovies with her. She made the most of it, landing a couple of stripers in the Big Bend area.
“I hope this helps some for now,” Braun said. “We look forward to seeing you in to share that catch.”
To reach Braun, visit Riviera Marina at 520 Riviera Blvd. or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” Braun said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.