MOHAVE VALLEY — An advanced graphics class at River Valley High School made a logo for Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, the Colorado River Union High School District’s event center in Bullhead City.
Mike Jackson, teacher of the graphic arts class at RVHS, said he and the students met with fieldhouse general manager Ed Catalfamo two weeks ago and went over specifics.
The logo, based on Anderson Auto Group’s already existing logo, is big enough to stretch from the 25-yard line to the end zone. Jackson said the students used 10 sheets of plywood and projected an image 60 feet onto a gymnasium wall.
RVHS advanced-graphics classes are part of work-based learning in career and technical education. The CTE program applies what has been taught in the classroom to jobs one would do in a career working for a company or as an entrepreneur.
The client, the Colorado River Union High School District, wanted a logo that fit on a standard sheet of paper to be traced out on 10 sheets of plywood for the sideline logo.
“These types of projects show students when they would use math with ratios and proportions outside of school,” Jackson said.
The students used grids and rulers to convert lines and used angles to complete the logo, Jackson said.
