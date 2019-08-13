KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man awaiting trial on charges of aggravated assault was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kim Maurice Monahan, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:24 a.m. Tuesday. The detention officer who found Monahan called for medical assistance and began administering CPR.
Medical staff responded and took over life-saving efforts but Monahan could not be revived.
The initial cause of death, determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, was natural causes. There were no signs of foul play.
The investigation is continuing.
Monahan was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in July. His case had been transferred from Bullhead Justice Court to Mohave County Superior Court.
