NEW YORK (AP) — Put on a happy face. “Joker” is No. 1 again.
Todd Phillip’s R-rated comic-book hit regained the top spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, narrowly besting “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The Warner Bros.’ sensation, starring Joaquin Phoenix, took in $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent” sequel, which slid to second after a disappointing No. 1 debut last weekend of $36 million. “Mistress of Evil,” starring Angelina Jolie, is performing better overseas, where it grossed $64.3 million over the weekend.
But ticket sales have continued to surge well past expectations for “Joker.” With a modest budget of $60 million, it’s been extraordinarily profitable for Warner Bros. — although the studio, to mitigate risk, shared costs with Bron Studios and Village Roadshow Pictures.
This week, “Joker” became the most successful R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation, in worldwide release. It’s made $849 million globally, including $47.8 million internationally over the weekend. (Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” remains the R-rated domestic leader, with $370.8 million.)
Despite mixed reviews, “Joker” already has amassed a box-office total exceeding that of more mainstream superhero movies such as “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Wonder Woman.”
No new releases mustered any competition with the holdovers. The best-performing newcomer was the STX Entertainment horror thriller “Countdown.” It grossed $9 million. Sony Screen Gems’ “Black and Blue,” a police thriller starring Naomie Harris, opened with $8.3 million.
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” which is expected to lead the box office soon, got off to a $12.8 million start in a handful of international markets before its stateside debut.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.
1. “Joker,” $18.9 million ($47.8 million international).
2. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” $18.6 million ($64.3 million international).
3. “The Addams Family,” $11.7 million.
4. “Zombieland: Double Tap,” $11.6 million.
5. “Countdown,” $9 million.
6. “Black and Blue,” $8.3 million.
7. “Gemini Man,” $4 million.
8. “The Lighthouse,” $3.1 million.
9. “The Current War,” $2.7 million.
10. “Abominable,” $2 million.
