BULLHEAD CITY — Joshua Springs Senior Living focuses strongly — and proudly — on the holiday season each year.
And members of the public are invited to visit the facility to see the numerous decorations there.
Its Festival of Trees showcases how others chose to help decorate Joshua Springs. Hospice Compassus, Valley View Home Health, Beacon of Hope Hospice, River Valley Home Health & Hospice, Hospice of Havasu, Family Care Home Health & Hospice and Young Scholar’s Academy decorated trees on display at Joshua Springs, according to staff there.
The numerous small trees around the facility were handmade by students at the Young Scholar’s Academy in Bullhead City and donated to the residents.
The tree in its Memory Support area was specially handmade and provided by Family Care Home Health & Hospice. It’s dedicated to everyone with Alzheimer’s and dementia diseases and features special ornaments, said Amy Benavidez, sales director for Joshua Springs.
Today, Christmas Eve, will be celebratory for residents. The day will be for playing games and enjoying party food. All-day pajama wearing is highly encouraged.
Someone will read the famous poem “A Visit from St. Nicolas.” Many people know this poem better by its first line: “ ’Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house ...”
On Wednesday, many residents will be with family members so Christmas Day there will be relaxed for those staying around.
Many of the residents also have decorated their living areas as well as the entry areas leading to their rooms.
The trees will be on display for public viewing through the first week in January and everyone is welcome to come see them and be a part of this unique experience. Call 928-763-1212 for details and to let staff know of plans by the public to visit.
