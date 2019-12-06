BULLHEAD CITY — Joshua Springs Senior Living opened up its community to the public Thursday night so they could observe a Living Nativity Scene along with residents.
This was the fifth year for the local holiday event. Linda Saldana, Joshua Springs community services director, sang, provided vocal accompaniment and helped put together the nativity scene.
“There are a lot of non-
denominational Christians here,” Saldana said.
Sammie Livermore provided narration of the story and Rod Livermore played guitar. The couple is from Calvary Chapel Bullhead City.
The narration and live music enhanced this year’s experience, Saldana explained afterward.
“Tonight, I felt the Lord’s presence,” she said.
Some people sang along as Saldana performed well-known songs related to the Christian story such as “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”
Employees and some of their family members dressed in costumes representing characters in the story about the night of Jesus’s birth. Of course, there were Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus.
Bob Bird was Joseph. Britney Redmond was Mary and her daughter, Abigail Redmond, was baby Jesus. Memory Care Director Michelle Redmond is mother-in-law to Britney and grandmother to Abigail.
There were also three shepherds, an angel and — to reflect the people who assumed the characters — three wise women.
For some of the newer residents at Joshua Springs, it was their first year watching and listening to the performance, which also featured live musical accompaniment.
“I like when they are doing things Christian,” said Steve Hill. His father, Bill Hill, is staying at Joshua Springs. Saldana “did a real nice job singing.”
“They did a great job,” said Bill Hill.
“Singing God’s praise puts a smile on one’s face,” a woman resident said in passing.
Everyone was invited afterward to have a cold-weather snack: hot chocolate and cookies.
There are church services, Bible study and other visits by faith leaders with the residents at Joshua Springs.
And every Friday afternoon there is live music performed by local groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.