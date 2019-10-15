KINGMAN — Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe begrudgingly granted continuances in the separate trials of Lake Havasu City parents who are charged in the death of their toddler.
Sipe expressed frustration that the parties could not be ready for the Nov. 5 trials he set back in January for Andrew Lamorie, 23, and Brittany Rodriquez, 26..
The continuance motions, filed by Lamorie’s attorney, Robin Puchek, and Rodriquez’s legal defender Ron Gilleo, were based on contention of late disclosure by the state. Gilleo said it’s not uncommon to learn about several missing pages just prior to trial, but he said that he and Puchek only recently were provided about 1,200 pages of disclosure they should have had months ago.
Gilleo said such a substantial disclosure failure in this instance is much more than a “hiccup.” Puchek said some of the previously undisclosed material was fairly substantive since it involved police interviews with the defendants’ family members and neighbors.
Sipe said he would have granted motions for sanction had either defense attorney requested him to do so. Yet, he also noted that the attorneys are entitled an adequate amount of time to prepare for trial, particularly because both defendants face potential life sentences if convicted.
Sipe said his court business and trial calendars are cram-packed into the spring. Accordingly, he set Lamorie’s trial for April 7 and Rodriquez’s for April 28.
The defendants’ daughter, 27-month-old Gabriella Lamorie, weighed just 14 pounds at the time of her death at a Las Vegas hospital in January 2018. In addition to malnutrition, an autopsy determined that Gabriella had suffered blunt force head and neck trauma her death was ruled a homicide.
