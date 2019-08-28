KINGMAN — A ruling by a judge in Kingman favors Bullhead City’s position that political signs supporting a no vote on Proposition 415 were put up about two weeks too early, violating a state statute.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen’s denial of a request for a temporary restraining order allows the city to enforce its statutory interpretation that about 75 signs must be taken down because they can’t legally be posted until Sept. 5, 60 days before voters decide the ballot proposition in the general election.
Following the nearly hour-long hearing that concluded late Wednesday afternoon, City Manager Toby Cotter said he hoped the “No on 415” signs would be removed overnight. Otherwise, he said, city personnel would begin taking them down at 8 a.m. today.
The attorney requesting the temporary restraining order, Eric Spencer, argued that on point law preempts the city from its 60-day declaration. Further, he said, law prevents government from removing political signs provided they comply with various standards and regulations, which he said is true of the “No on 415” placards.
Spencer also wandered into other allegations about free speech infringement and conflict of interest issues involving the city. Opposing counsel, Chris Kramer, contended that the scope of Wednesday’s hearing should be limited to the 60-day interpretation issues.
“They don’t get to have signage in the right of way until 60 days before the election,” Kramer said. “The rest of it is smoke and mirrors and can be decided after this.”
Spencer countered that there’s no harm or injustice in leaving the placards in place.
“The world is not going to end tomorrow if there’s still roughly 75 signs up,” he said.
“The court’s reading of this statute (A.R.S. 1019) is that the general policy has been that signs cannot go up until 60 days before the election,” Jantzen told Spencer. “Your argument doesn’t ring true in the court’s reading of the statute.”
Still, Jantzen said, it appears to be an exercise in “silliness” to pull them down one Thursday and put them back up the following Thursday. Yet he noted that it is not fair to leave the “vote no” signs up when those supporting Proposition 415 so far have complied with the state statute and refrained from posting their signs.
Despite Wednesday’s ruling, the sign fight isn’t over.
While rejecting the temporary restraining order, Jantzen said plaintiffs are entitled to an evidentiary hearing on their request for an injunction that could see signs go up before Sept. 5.
Jantzen said the injunction hearing that will allow exploration of issues beyond the 60-day question will be conducted at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Should plaintiffs prevail Friday, the signs possibly could be posted before Sept. 5.
Proposition 415 is the city-authored proposal asking voters to allow the municipality to issue bonds to acquire the local water delivery system from EPCOR Water Arizona. The question will be decided during the Nov. 5 general election that will be conducted through the mail.
