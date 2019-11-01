BULLHEAD CITY — The attorney for a man accused of killing a Kingman woman almost a decade ago was allowed to withdraw from the case Friday.
Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 61, is charged with first-degree murder and burglary for the 2009 stabbing death of 18-year-old Ariel Allison. Prosecutors dropped the death penalty against Ketchner in February 2018.
Ketchner’s attorney, Michael Reeves, asked the judge to withdraw from the case, arguing there was an irreconcilable conflict after Ketchner mailed a letter to Ariel Allison’s grandparents and Kingman attorney Sandra Carr.
The letters then were delivered to Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann. Ketchner’s letter to Carr accuses Reeves of colluding with the former prosecutor, Megan McCoy, stating that his agenda aligned with McCoy’s. Ketchner also hired an investigator to conduct an independent investigation.
In his Bullhead City courtroom, Superior Court Judge Rick Williams allowed Reeves to withdraw and ordered the Indigent Defense Services to contract a new attorney. The judge also set the next hearing for Nov. 15.
Ketchner’s murder trial is tentatively set for February but could be delayed.
Ketchner showed up unannounced at Jennifer Allison’s Kingman home on the night of July 4, 2009, while she and her daughter, Ariel Allison, were sitting at their kitchen table. Ketchner chased Jennifer Allison outside and allegedly shot her in the head in the driveway.
Ketchner went back inside and allegedly stabbed Ariel Allison eight times in her mother’s bedroom. Several other children escaped out a window. Jennifer Allison survived her wounds.
The Arizona Supreme Court overturned Ketchner’s murder conviction and death sentence in December 2014 and sent those charges back to Mohave County to be retried. The Supreme Court upheld his conviction and prison sentence for attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.
Ketchner is serving 21 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and 33 years for the three aggravated assault charges.
