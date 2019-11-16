KINGMAN — A murder trial for a Kingman man was vacated Friday after the appointment of a new attorney.
Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 61, is charged with first-degree murder and burglary for the 2009 death of 18-year-old Ariel Allison. Ketchner faces life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.
Superior Court Judge Rick Williams appointed Sandra Carr, of Kingman, as Ketchner’s new attorney after his former attorney, Michael Reeves of Phoenix, withdrew from the case due to a conflict.
Because of the massive file on the case that Carr recently received, Williams vacated Ketchner’s trial that had been set for February and set a status hearing for Feb. 12.
On the night of July 4, 2009, Ketchner showed up unannounced at Jennifer Allison’s Kingman home while she and her daughter, Ariel Allison, sat at their kitchen table. Ketchner chased Jennifer Allison outside and shot her in the head in the driveway.
Ketchner went back inside and allegedly killed Ariel Allison by stabbing her eight times after she attempted to hide in her mother’s bedroom. Several other children escaped out a window.
Jennifer Allison survived her wounds.
The Arizona Supreme Court overturned Ketchner’s murder conviction and death sentence in December 2014 and sent the murder and burglary charges back to Mohave County to be retried. Prosecutors no longer are seeking the death penalty.
The Supreme Court upheld his conviction and prison sentence for attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons charge. Ketchner is serving 21 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and 33 years in prison for the three aggravated assault charges.
