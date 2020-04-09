KINGMAN — A judge in Kingman has approved a defense request for funds to hire an expert in the case of a Lake Havasu City man indicted in the death of his infant daughter.
Ty Martin, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 11, 2019, death of the 18-month-old girl.
Lake Havasu City police said the child was left unattended in the rear seat of Martin’s vehicle for 45 to 60 minutes while Martin visited at a friend’s home. A probable cause statement said that Martin admitted smoking marijuana and playing video games while the girl was alone in the vehicle outside the residence on Tailstar Lane.
Authorities said Martin and his friend had begun driving away when they discovered the victim slumped over in the back seat. Emergency responders were unsuccessful in trying to revive her and she was pronounced dead following transport to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Defense attorney Randall Craig’s request for up to $10,000 to hire forensic pathologist Dr. David Posey was the subject of a recent hearing conducted by telephone.
“Dr. Posey will need to review the autopsy report, autopsy photos taken by the medical examiner, microscopic slides generated from the autopsy, recuts of somatic and neurologic tissue on H&E stains, scene photos taken by the medical examiner investigator and the car seat where the victim was last,” Craig stated in his motion. “Moreover, Dr. Posey will need to examine the ambulance report from the date of the incident, fire department report and the medical records from the date of the incident until death.”
Prosecutor Cameron Patt advised the court that the state takes no position on Craig’s request. But Carlisle pushed Craig for more information about what he hoped to learn from Posey’s case review.
“We have got to do our own investigation,” Craig answered.
He said the defense can’t merely accept allegations asserted by the state, including the medical examiner’s conclusions.
“It is common practice to hire an expert to challenge cause of death findings,” he said.
The autopsy ruled the death to have been accidental, caused by hyperthermia due to being left in a car.
Carlisle scheduled a case status hearing for April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.