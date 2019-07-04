LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state district court judge in Las Vegas has stopped the Clark County School District from eliminating 170 dean positions. For now.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported state District Judge Nancy Allf temporarily halted a plan by the school district after an administrators union filed a complaint over allegations of open meetings law violations. The temporary restraining order will give both sides time to present their cases to the court ahead of a ruling on the merits of the union’s complaint and the possible issuance of an injunction.
The Clark County school board voted recently behind closed doors to eliminate the dean positions to help close a $17 million deficit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.