KINGMAN — A judge consolidated charges Wednesday in two cases against a former Bullhead City employee charged with theft and fraud.
Donald William Carley, 50, of Kingman, had been charged in a 2018 case with one count of theft for the alleged theft of city property in 2017. He was also indicted in June on new charges in a 2019 case with fraud, solicitation of fraud, schemes and artifices, improperly influencing a public employee and theft.
Carley is charged with fraud and for allegedly stealing metal tubing belonging to the city worth more than $4,000 between Nov. 14 and Dec. 28, 2017, at the city’s public works department, according to the indictment.
Carley’s attorney, Richard Weiss, asked to dismiss the charges in the 2019 case because prosecutors violated disclosure rules. Weiss said he received 590 pages and 27 compact discs of disclosure in the 2018 case but not for the 2019 case.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley argued the disclosure in the 2018 case is identical to the 2019 case and to save resources didn’t resubmit the same disclosure for the newer case. She said the 2019 case is just a reindictment of the 2018 case.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. ruled that prosecutors didn’t violate any disclosure rules but ordered Ashley to resend the disclosure to the defense for the new case. Sipe also granted the state’s motion to consolidate both cases with the theft charge being the same in both cases.
Because Weiss may file additional motions, Sipe didn’t set a trial date yet, instead setting Carley’s next hearing for Sept. 17. Ashley told the judge the case will go to trial since plea negotiations are over.
Carley’s codefendant, Mark Donald Perry,
pleaded guilty in March to theft and was sentenced to two years on probation. He had also been charged with stealing items belonging to the city between Jan. 15 and Dec. 28, 2017.
Prosecutors dismissed a charge of theft in May 2018 against a third codefendant, Melissa Solano.
Carley had been operations manager for the city’s public works department. Perry was facilities management supervisor for the city.
Both have since resigned from the city.
Bullhead City police began its investigation after allegations were made by a former city employee during an exit interview. One allegation was an inmate fabricating a metal stair for personal use. Another allegation was an employee taking a culvert home.
The items have been recovered.
