KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered that a Bullhead City man accused of an August shooting spree be held without bond.
Devin Gene Monreal, 24, is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment, armed robbery and vehicle theft in connection with an incident that took place in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store on Highway 95 in Bullhead City.
Monreal also is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting in a July 19 incident that started in Rotary Park.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Greg McPhillips called two Bullhead City detectives to the stand relating witness interviews in each incident. The prosecutor argued that Monreal was violent and a danger to the victims and the community.
Det. Brandon Grasse testified that Monreal was sitting inside a Saturn station wagon Aug. 19 when four men in a Dodge pickup pulled up next to him in the Lowe’s parking lot.
The incident reportedly stemmed from the armed robbery of a Needles home the day before where Monreal and a teenage suspect, both armed, allegedly entered the home and stole items.
The men got out of the pickup to confront Monreal about the robbery and struck his windshield with their hands. Monreal allegedly pulled out a handgun and started firing at the men, who fled to safety.
Monreal drove around the parking lot in circles, allegedly continuing to fire at the men. No one was injured in the gunfire. The brother of one of the four men was in another vehicle when he intentionally crashed into Monreal’s car. The brother suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Monreal abandoned his damaged vehicle and got into a pickup and drove away. Police located Monreal later that night in an apartment on Calle de Mercado. The stolen pickup also was located.
Bullhead City’s SWAT unit was called to deploy tear gas after Monreal refused to surrender. Monreal was arrested around 1 a.m. after he was found hiding in the attic. A teenage suspect, who also was hiding in the attic, also was arrested.
Monreal’s attorney, Jake Baldridge, argued that it was the four men who got out of their vehicle and aggressively confronted his client. He argued that the prosecutor failed to meet the burden to hold a defendant without bond and asked for a reasonable bond.
Det. Zachary Madarang also testified about another victim, who was playing basketball with friends at Rotary Park when Monreal and a 16-year-old suspect confronted the victim. Both suspects reportedly were armed.
The victim and his friends fled the scene but were followed by Monreal and the minor, who allegedly chased them in a road rage incident through Bullhead City and eventually to an apartment complex in Laughlin. The suspects fired their guns at the victim’s car, striking it several times.
Baldridge argued that there was no evidence his client was the shooter in the road rage incident.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe ruled that the prosecutor met the burden as set by state statutes to hold the defendant without bond.
Sipe ruled that there was clear evidence that Monreal was a danger to the community as evidenced by the road rage shooting incident July 19 and that he continued to fire shots Aug. 19 at the four victims after they fled at the Lowe’s parking lot.
Monreal’s next hearing is set for Oct. 21.
