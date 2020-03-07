KINGMAN — Calling him pure evil, a Mohave County Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced a Kingman man to life in prison for kidnapping and torturing a woman and her son.
It is the second time that Jerry Gilligan has been sentenced to life behind bars. He was sentenced in 1989 to life for the 1980 murder of his stepfather. He was released in 2014 after serving 25 years. Gilligan has claimed his conviction was overturned; there is no record of such a ruling.
Gilligan, now 72, was sentenced Friday to life in prison after a jury convicted him in November on 10 of 18 felony counts. The jury convicted Gilligan on 10 charges, including sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated assault. Gilligan was sentenced to life in prison with the chance for parole after 35 years for the three sexual conduct charges. All the sentences are to run consecutively.
Gilligan’s attorney, Sandra Carr, argued that the jury had some credibility issues with the victim. She argued at trial that the woman, a family member, staged the events. Carr also asked for a mitigated sentence, citing her client’s age and health.
Gilligan also spoke, claiming the judge was biased and prejudiced in his case. He also continued to blame the victim.
But Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. wouldn’t have any of that, calling Gilligan pure evil for his conduct, which he said was beyond description. The judge said that the defendant tried to get other inmates to kill the woman once they were released.
Sipe described as inhumane the actions in a video that showed Gilligan’s torture and sexual assault of the woman and her son. Everyone who saw the video, including the jury, law enforcement and court staff, was impacted, Sipe said.
“Society will be better off with you spending the rest of your life in prison,” Sipe said.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote argued at trial that on Sept. 14, 2016, the woman found Gilligan in a backyard shed sexually assaulting her 11-year-old son. Gilligan held her and her son prisoner in their home by using rope, chains, duct tape and other bindings to restrict them. Gilligan physically assaulted them using a Taser, knife and a wooden rod.
On Sept. 17, 2016, he threw battery acid in the woman’s face, then took her to the Kingman hospital where she finally asked hospital staff to call police. The family had moved to Kingman in early 2015.
