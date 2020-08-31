KINGMAN — A judge on Monday lowered the bond for the driver of a car in which a passenger fired at a sheriff’s deputy in Fort Mohave.
Casper James Homer, 35, of Bullhead City, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and unlawful flight.
Homer’s attorney, Robin Puchek, argued that his client didn’t know his codefendant, David Thomas Delgado, 37, of California, was going to shoot at law enforcement officers. Homer also was under duress after being threatened by Delgado to drive away, the attorney said.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann argued that the victim was concerned that Homer knows where the victim lives since their wives are acquaintances, if not friends. Homer also participated in the drive-by shooting of a law enforcement officer and fled from police, Schoppmann argued.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle took into account the nature of the serious charges, the victim’s opposition to reducing the bond and that the victim is a sheriff’s deputy.
The judge also took into account that Homer was the driver and not the shooter as well as his ties to the community. The judge lowered Homer’s bond to $75,000. The bond had been $500,000.
A sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a Toyota Rav-4 in Fort Mohave on June 21 when Delgado allegedly leaned out of the window and fired multiple rounds at the deputy, hitting his vehicle. The deputy was not injured. Detectives traced the vehicle to Homer’s house, where he was arrested June 23, MCSO reported.
Delgado fled to California, where he and Michael William Ebert, 33, of Mohave Valley, fled on foot after their vehicle crashed on Interstate 15 in Barstow on June 23.
The suspects are charged with attempted murder after Delgado allegedly shot at California highway patrol officers. Ebert was arrested soon after the crash while Delgado was arrested the next day.
According to the San Bernardino County Jail website, Delgado and Ebert will have hearings Sept. 8 in Victorville Superior Court on charges of attempted murder and two other counts for the June 23 shooting in Barstow.
Delgado is being held in Victorville on a $1 million bond while Ebert is held on a $2.8 million bond. Ebert, who was not involved in the Fort Mohave shooting, also has a no bond hold out of Shasta County, Califorinia, according to the website.
