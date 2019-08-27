KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday to hold a Bullhead City murder suspect in jail without bond.
Travers Wesley Proulx, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of threatening or intimidating by domestic violence. He had been held in county jail on a $2 million bond.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley argued to hold Proulx without bond, calling Bullhead City Police Detective Robin Holstrom to the stand.
Holstrom testified that she was called to the murder scene at a Jasper Avenue home in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, where Bette Jean Vaughn, 74, had been stabbed several times while sitting at her kitchen table.
Holstrom testified that Vaughn’s husband was asleep in a bedroom when he heard screaming. He found Proulx standing in the hallway with a bloody knife. Vaughn’s other son was asleep on an air mattress when he woke to his mother’s screams only to see Proulx stab her, Holstrom testified.
Vaughn’s husband and son also told police that Proulx threatened them, claiming the Aryan Brotherhood would kill them if they called the police. Holstrom also said that Proulx was a documented member of the White Pride, a subgroup of the Aryan Brotherhood.
Vaughn’s husband and son called police and paramedics after Proulx fled with the knife. The bloody knife was found in a neighboring backyard. A cell phone that Proulx took also was found nearby. Holstrom also said the autopsy showed that Vaughn was stabbed three times, once in the back, and twice in the chest. One knife wound nicked an artery, causing her death.
After fleeing Vaughn’s home, Proulx allegedly knocked on the door at a neighboring house, but the homeowner wouldn’t let him in. He then went to another house on Gemstone Avenue where the babysitter, who knew Proulx, let him in, Holstrom said.
Proulx allegedly told the babysitter that he “stabbed that bitch” several times. The babysitter tried to calm Proulx and let him sleep in one of the bedrooms. She then went to Vaughn’s house and told police where Proulx was.
Ashley also argued that Proulx was out on bond from a 2018 case in which he is charged with burglary, vehicle theft, taking the identify of another and three counts of forgery. His next hearing in that case is set for Sept. 16 with a trial set for October.
Proulx’s attorney, Ken Beane, asked Holstrom if Proulx’s brother actually witnessed the stabbing. He also argued that the prosecutor didn’t produce documentation of Proulx’s alleged gang activity. Bean also said Proulx wasn’t a danger to the community and asked to keep the $2 million bond.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho ruled that for the murder charge that Proulx should remain in custody without bond since Proulx allegedly committed a crime while already on bond in an earlier case. He also said there were two witnesses to the murder and that there was evidence of premeditation because Proulx believed his mother molested his daughter.
