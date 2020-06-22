KINGMAN — One of the suspects in the thefts of utility vehicles from Mohave High School was sentenced to prison Monday.
Bryan Thomas Casto, 25, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of vehicle theft. Other charges, including trafficking in stolen property, two counts of burglary and possession of narcotic drugs, were dismissed.
Casto’s attorney, Greg Pridham, asked for his client to be sentenced to probation, citing family support and Casto’s drug addiction.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle found aggravating factors, including a 2013 prior conviction for aggravated assault and burglary of a Bullhead City apartment in which Casto was sentenced to probation.
Another aggravating factor was the presence of accomplices. A mitigating factor included family support. Carlisle sentenced Casto to a total of 21/2 years in prison for both charges.
Casto’s codefendant, Joseph Dean Davis, 25, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of vehicle theft and trafficking in stolen property. He is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Another codefendant, Torin Alan Braswell, 22, is charged with two counts of vehicle theft, trafficking in stolen property and burglary. He is being held in jail on a $5,000 bond.
Mohave High School reported a burglary April 3 at a bus barn from which a John Deere Gator and several tools were stolen. On April 7, the school reported another break-in where chains at the school’s entrance were cut and another Gator and a John Deere club car were stolen.
Casto and Davis were accused of being involved in both burglaries while Braswell was alleged to have been involved in the April 7 burglary, police reported.
The three suspects were seen on a surveillance allegedly stealing the vehicles. Several hours later, a Fort Mojave tribal officer saw the suspects driving the club car in Mohave Valley. The total value of the three UTVs is about $25,000.
