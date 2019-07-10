KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge vacated Wednesday the August trial for a Bullhead City terrorism suspect.
Philip Krikorian Jr., 51, is charged with terrorism and three weapon charges for allegedly setting off several bombs in 2015 and 2016 in the Bullhead City area. He is also charged in another case with another weapons charge and endangerment. He is being held on a $1.6 million bond.
Krikorian’s newest attorney, Ron Gilleo of the Mohave County Legal Defender’s Office, made his first appearance in court asking to postponed the Aug. 26 trial. Phoenix attorney Delano Phillips recently withdrew from Krikorian’s two cases.
Krikorian has argued in the past that he is indigent and had asked for a court-appointed attorney despite documented evidence that showed he had more than $110,000 in a Utah bank. Krikorian claimed that he didn’t have access to that money.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle, who took over Krikorian’s cases in January, vacated Krikorian’s August trial and set a status hearing for Aug. 13.
Krikorian is charged with setting off a bomb Aug. 19, 2016, on Gemstone Avenue in Bullhead City.
On Aug. 22, 2016, a surveillance camera caught a man putting a bomb on the ground in an alley on Hancock Road then walking away before it exploded. There were no injuries or damage in either bombing, police reported.
On Sept. 4, 2016, Bullhead City police raided Krikorian’s house on Diamond Drive and found materials on his porch believed to have been used in the second explosion. Police allegedly found incendiary devices and several completed improvised explosive devices that were ready to use.
Krikorian is also charged in the second case with setting off a bomb on Nov. 20, 2015, in a vacant lot next to his home, damaging a neighboring mobile home.
