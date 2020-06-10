KINGMAN — A judge denied lowering the bond Wednesday for a Kingman man charged with an allege knife attack in Bullhead City in March.
Ryan William Shean, 31, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The defendant is being held in custody on a $2 million bond.
Shean’s attorney, Elana Sears, argued to lower Shean’s bond citing that he has lived in the county all his life, lists a Kingman address, has a relative in Bullhead City and that the attack was in self-defense.
Prosecutors argued that Shean allegedly came up behind the victim, put him in a headlock and stabbed him five times. The prosecutor asserted that the defendant is a violent person who is likely to flee.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert denied lowering the bond, citing a 2015 conviction for aggravated assault where Shean served four years in prison as well as a 2009 conviction in a lower court for failure to appear. Shean’s next hearing is set for Aug. 17.
Around 2:30 a.m. March 27, Bullhead City police officers were called to a fight involving a knife and a gun outside a home in the 1000 block of Mobile Lane in Bullhead City.
A 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. He was later taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he was treated and released. Witnesses reportedly broke up the fight and as the suspect ran away, the victim fired a shot. No other injuries were reported.
On the morning of May 14, Kingman police officers spotted Shean getting into the passenger side of a Chrysler, which exited a Kingman motel and headed eastbound on Andy Devine Avenue before turning onto Hall Street. The driver refused to stop after an attempted traffic stop and headed back into the motel parking lot.
Officers saw the driver throw a baggie of illegal drugs out of the car window. The driver drove the car behind the motel when Shean and the driver fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Shean was finally arrested.
Detectives seized the baggies of drugs containing a half ounce of methamphetamine and three-quarters of an ounce of heroin with a street value of about $4,000, Kingman police reported.
