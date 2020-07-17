KINGMAN — A Mohave County judge on Thursday denied lowering the bond for a man charged with murder in a November 2019 drive-by shooting in Bullhead City.
Jonathan Arthur Wallace, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested in Tennessee in May and extradited to Mohave County in June for the November 2019 murder of Kevin Castro Hurtado.
Wallace’s attorney, Greg Pridham, asked to lower Wallace’s bond, arguing that there wasn’t enough evidence that his client was the shooter among the three suspects, all of whom are in custody.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright argued that Wallace fled to another state after the shooting and has a serious criminal history, already serving time in prison. If anything, his current bond was too low, Albright added.
Wallace previously served four years in state prison after being sentenced in March 2014 for aggravated assault, vehicle theft and burglary. The crimes took place in 2010 and 2011 when Wallace was 18, court records show.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. denied lowering Wallace’s $250,000 bond, saying that if the defendant is convicted of the charges he faces life in prison. He agreed that Wallace also fled to another state.
The judge also noted that all three codefendants claim that they were not the shooter.
Wallace’s next hearing is set for Aug. 5.
On Nov. 17, 2019, Benjie Junior Nunez arranged to fight Hurtado at a parking lot of a store on Commercial Way. They were reportedly involved in an altercation a month before.
Castro Hurtado, 24, arrived first but when Nunez failed to show up, Castro Hurtado, accompanied by his wife and two friends, left the area.
Nunez and his passenger, Wallace, both reportedly armed, along with Brent Ryan Sekel, who was driving a third car, followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg. She was treated and released at a Bullhead City hospital.
Two other passengers in Castro Hurtado’s car were unhurt.
Nunez turned himself in to police later that morning.
Codefendants Nunez, 34, and Sekel, 23, are each charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Nunez is being held in custody on a $500,000 bond while Sekel is being held on a $120,000 bond.
