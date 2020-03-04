BULLHEAD CITY — Buoyed by a finding that Bullhead City violated state elections law, EPCOR USA attempted to obtain a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction Tuesday against the city in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.
The utility company wanted to stop the city council from authorizing acquisition of EPCOR Water Arizona property in and around the city during Tuesday’s council meeting.
EPCOR also sought to have the results of the November of 2019 election in which voters narrowly approved Proposition 415 and see the matter be brought to the voters again this coming November.
Proposition 415 allows Bullhead City government to acquire EPCOR Water Arizona’s local assets.
The EPCOR court actions stemmed from a letter addressed to city officials by Keena Patel, an assistant state attorney general, in which the author determined that the city violated state law by using city resources to influence the Proposition 415 election.
U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes didn’t grant the order because EPCOR’s argument didn’t prove that possible electioneering by the city “renders the result of the November 2019 election void.”
Rayes also wrote that Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.1 only “authorizes the imposition of civil penalties for violations” and doesn’t call for election nullification.
The judge noted that EPCOR didn’t successfully explain why the City Council discussion and authorization of the EPCOR acquisition Tuesday evening would result in “the immediate deprivation” of plaintiff’s property.”
Rayes said he will consider the preliminary injunction request by EPCOR on Friday afternoon.
Patel’s opinion, dated Feb. 18 and posted on the Attorney General’s website Monday, is that the city unlawfully electioneered. That determination was based on the response to the Attorney General’s Office’s initial inquiry letter to the city, according to Patel.
The Attorney General’s Government Accountability Unit began looking into the matter last summer after complaints were filed by Taxpayers Against City Takeover, an EPCOR-backed political action committee, and State Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler.
Both complaints were strikingly similar and highly detailed.
“City officials violated state law to get the outcome they wanted,” said Rebecca Stenholm, director of public and government affairs for EPCOR USA. “Instead of letting voters make the decision, city leaders tainted the results in a way that should trouble everyone.”
The Attorney General’s Office also stated in its letter that City Manager Toby Cotter seemed to be the government employee responsible for the civil violations that occurred soon after the City Council approved creating Proposition 415.
Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.1, Section A, stipulates that a city isn’t allowed to allocate resources of any kind for the purpose of influencing the outcome of elections.
Patel explained that public resources were used to display two messages about Proposition 415 — “Local Control = Local Benefit” and “Our City, Our Water, Our Rates,” on three billboards in the city.
Two billboards owned by Lamar Advertising and a third owned by Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort, Hotel & Casino displayed the messages based on an agreement between the city and the billboard owners for advertising time as compensation for billboard placement on city property.
“The use of billboard advertising time provided to the city therefore is a public resource,” the letter explained. “Under Arizona law, a public communication that in context can have no reasonable meaning other than to advocate for a position is ‘for the purpose of influencing the outcome of an election.’”
Section F of the statute explains that for each violation the court may impose a civil penalty against the person (or people) who violated or aided in the violation. The maximum amount can’t exceed $5,000 plus any amount of misused funds subtracted from the city budget.
“Here, it appears City Manager Toby Cotter authorized the content and execution of the digital billboard advertisements,” the letter further explains.
Cotter was also advised to contact the Attorney General’s Office within 30 days of receiving Patel’s letter.
While Cotter said Monday he was withholding comment about the electioneering allegations, he decided to talk about it during Tuesday’s council meeting.
He emphasized that the allegations are a civil matter yet to be resolved and likened it to “a little cloud hanging over all this.”
“This” was the latest move by the city council to continue the acquisition process.
Cotter also said responsibility for what happened “falls on me — I’m the city manager.”
Stenholm, however, explained before the council meeting why EPCOR is looking to overturn the election.
“An unfair election is no election at all,” she said. “We see no other choice as to challenge the results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.