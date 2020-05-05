KINGMAN — A judge on Monday affirmed the bond for a Bullhead City man charged in connection with a November drive-by shooting that left one man dead.
Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is being held in custody on a $120,000 bond.
Sekel’s attorney, Scott Ruffner, asked the court to lower his client’s bond, arguing that the charges were excessive and that misleading information had been given to the grand jury. Sekel also has no criminal history, Ruffner said, and new video evidence showed that Sekel was merely present on the same street at the time of the shooting
Ruffner also argued that there was no evidence that Sekel planned with his codefendants or took part in the murder of Kevin Castro Hurtado. Sekel, driving in one car, also didn’t know that his codefendants in another car following the victim were armed, Ruffner said.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley argued that Ruffner did not provide any new information than Sekel’s previous attorney did in filing a motion to lower Sekel’s bond in December.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. said that, if convicted of all the charges involving multiple victims, Sekel could spend the rest of his life in prison. Sekel also had accomplices, Sipe said, determining that the $120,000 bond was not excessive for a murder charge and rejecting the request to lower his bond.
The judge set a hearing for June 29 to discuss what a plea offer contains and what sentence Sekel could face if he is convicted of the charges. Because of the COVID-19 virus, Sipe did not want to set a trial until July at the earliest.
Sekel’s codefendant, Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, is charged with the same offenses. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Nunez allegedly arranged to meet Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24, on Nov. 17 in the parking lot of a store on Commercial Way in Bullhead City. They reportedly had been involved in an altercation a month before.
Castro Hurtado arrived first but when Nunez had not shown up, the victim, accompanied by his wife and two friends, left the area.
Nunez and his passenger, Jonathan Arthur Wallace, both reportedly armed, followed in one car with Sekel driving another car, to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg. She was treated and released at a Bullhead City hospital. Nunez turned himself in to police later that morning.
Police still are searching for Wallace, 27, who is also wanted for murder. Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts can contact the Bullhead City police dispatch number at 928-763-1999. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $1,500 reward leading to his arrest.
