KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge rejected Wednesday a plea agreement for a Bullhead City man charged in connection with a fatal November 2019 drive-by shooting.
Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, previously pleaded guilty per an Alford plea to facilitation of a drive-by shooting as well as hindering prosecution. An Alford plea is when a defendant pleads guilty but does not admit to the crime. He would have been sentenced to probation.
Sekel had been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting for his part in the murder of Kevin Castro Hurtado.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright said he could prove Sekel hindered prosecution by concealing the identity of codefendant Bennie Nunez. He didn’t have the evidence that Sekel provided the weapons to his codefendants or knew about the shooting, only that there was going to be a fist fight.
Sekel’s attorney, Scott Ruffner, asked the judge to accept the plea agreement. His client wasn’t the shooter, wasn’t in the same car as the shooter and had no intent to commit the crimes, Ruffner argued. The prosecutor also couldn’t prove accomplice liability.
Ruffner also said Sekel and his family has been threatened on social media. Hurtado’s family denied making threats against Sekel or his family, saying they don’t want revenge, they want justice. Hurtado’s family opposed the plea agreement.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. agreed that the victim’s family wanted justice not revenge. His goal as a judge is to make sure justice is done. Sipe took into account the serious charges and that a grand jury indicted Sekel on the murder charges.
“What this comes down to is the death of a human being and the assault of several others,” Sipe said.
The judge said he couldn’t sentence someone to supervised probation for being involved in a death of a human being. Sipe rejected the plea agreement, allowing Sekel to withdraw from the plea. He also refused to recuse himself from the case. The judge set a status hearing to Oct. 21.
Sekel reportedly went to a parking lot Nov. 17, 2019 to watch a fight between Benjie Junior Nunez and Hurtado, who were previously involved in an altercation.
Hurtado, 24, arrived first but when Nunez had not shown up yet, the victim accompanied by his wife and two friends, left the parking lot. Sekel reportedly followed Hurtado in his car to his house for the fight.
Prosecutors argued that Sekel slowed his car to honk his horn signaling Nunez. Nunez and Jonathan Arthur Wallace, both followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Hurtado was fatally shot minutes later while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg.
Nunez and Wallace are both charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Nunez, 34, has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 30. Nunez has been released from custody on a $500,000 bond. Wallace, 28, was arrested in Tennessee in May and extradited back to Arizona in June. He is being held in custody on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.