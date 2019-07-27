KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge ruled Friday that a Meadview murder suspect is incompetent to stand trial.
Victor Steven Empie, 65, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and attempted arson of an occupied structure. He is being held in custody on a $1 million bond.
In reports submitted by three psychologists, two of the psychologists found that Empie was incompetent to stand trial, while one ruled that he was competent even though he suffers with mental health issues.
Empie’s attorney, Randall Craig, of Scottsdale, Arizona, argued that his client was not competent to stand trial since Empie is incapable of assisting in his defense and can’t have a meaningful discussion with his attorney.
There also is evidence that Empie is paranoid, delusional and has had other mental health issues for years, Craig said. Craig said that Empie believed that his own attorney, the prosecutor and the judge were conspiring against him.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon argued that Empie was competent to stand trial since there is evidence that he understood the nature of the case and the legal proceedings. Moon asked the judge that if he found Empie not competent, that Empie be sent to a restore-to-competency program.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. ruled that Empie was not competent to stand trial since he cannot assist in his own defense, even though he may have a level of understanding of the legal proceedings.
Sipe ordered Empie to be committed to a restore-to-competency program believed to be in Pima County. The judge will set a future hearing on the status of Empie’s progress in the program.
Empie was briefly disruptive in court Friday, arguing about a lack of access to evidence in the case. Craig was assigned to Empie’s case in March 2018. Four of Empie’s previous attorneys withdrew from his murder case in February 2018.
In March 2017, Empie was ruled competent to stand trial after two psychologists gave conflicting testimony. One psychologist testified that Empie was delusional, reportedly distrusting police and the judicial system.
Empie was arrested April 8, 2016, on suspicion of murdering his neighbor, John Hewett Payne, 66, after a fight in Meadview. Empie allegedly crashed his truck into Payne’s recreational vehicle, knocking the trailer off its jacks, according to a report on the incident from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The noise of Empie’s truck crashing into their Gladiola Drive home woke Payne and his wife, the report indicated. As Payne opened his front door, Empie allegedly shot Payne in the abdomen with a shotgun, killing him, MCSO said.
