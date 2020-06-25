KINGMAN — A judge ruled Thursday that a Bullhead City man charged in a hit-and-run crash is competent to stand trial.
Alton Richard Ervin, 74, is charged with failure to stop at a scene of an accident and three counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Ervin’s attorney, Anthony Mullan, called Mohave County Jail Capt. Don Bischoff to the stand, who testified that in January, Ervin believed he saw large monkeys in his cell and ended up hurting himself fighting off the hallucinations.
Bischoff also said that Ervin would become confused and go into the neighboring cell or would take other inmates food. The jail commander said that at the time there were competency issues that should be addressed, but that there hasn’t been any issues lately with hallucinations.
Mullan argued that his client was not competent to stand trial, did not understand legal proceedings and could not assist in his own defense. Ervin also would confuse the term district attorney with county attorney and got the judge’s name wrong.
Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann, who recently took over the case, asked Bischoff if other inmates entered the wrong cell or take other inmates’ food. Bischoff said they did.
Schoppmann asked the judge to rely on Dr. Laurence Schiff’s expert testimony at the previous evidentiary hearing held earlier in June. Schiff interviewed the defendant in February and March.
Schiff testified that Ervin had borderline mental health issues but that he was competent to stand trial. Schiff said that Ervin had greatly improved since being in custody.
Dr. Mark Harvancik, who interviewed the defendant in January, determined that Ervin was not competent to stand trial.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. said that many people confuse the titles of prosecutors and mispronounced his name. Ervin also was able to use the phone at the jail and communicate with others.
Sipe ruled that Ervin understood the charges and the penalty if convicted and that he was competent to stand trial. Schoppmann told the judge that he had made a new plea offer. The judge set the next hearing for July 13.
Ervin was involved in a traffic accident around 8 p.m. Nov. 12, near the intersection of Central Avenue and Highway 95. Two occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash tried to stop Ervin, who allegedly drove away in a white van.
The van sped away and struck a woman from the other vehicle, dragging her hundreds of feet before heading west on Central Avenue. Police cordoned off the area and searched the neighborhoods looking for the van, Bullhead City police reported.
Based on tips on social media, Ervin was arrested several hours later at a Jose Avenue home. The woman was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries.
