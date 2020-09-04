PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has barred Kanye West from appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot in Arizona, concluding that a voter who challenged his candidacy had shown he probably would prevail and had established the possibility of an irreparable harm if the rapper’s name were to appear on the ballot.
The ruling Thursday by Judge Scott McCoy said that the voter who challenged West’s bid in Arizona “established that the relative hardships favor him.” Putting West on the ballot would create confusion for voters, his lawyers argued.
The decision came a day after West’s campaign turned in nearly 58,000 nominating signatures, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the Arizona ballot. Over the last 10 days, more than 120 people living in other states have registered in Arizona as paid signature gatherers for West, who announced his presidential campaign on July 4.
West has qualified to appear on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah. He didn’t qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states, though he has filed lawsuits challenging some of those decisions.
A judge in Virginia ordered West’s name removed from ballots in that state on Thursday, finding that the rapper failed to meet a requirement that 13 people pledge support for his campaign. The judge ruled 11 of the 13 “Elector Oaths” submitted by the West campaign were invalid, including some that were “obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means.”
West’s attorneys said they will appeal the ruling to the Arizona Supreme Court. Tim LaSota, an attorney representing West, had no immediate comment Thursday evening.
Earlier this week, Arizona resident Rasean Clayton filed a lawsuit for West to be barred from appearing on the ballot. The lawsuit accused the rapper of serving as an election spoiler and argued that state law barred him from running as an independent candidate because West is a registered Republican.
