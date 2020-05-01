BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City council member Tami Ring’s dizzying roller-coaster ride that began Monday ended Thursday with a legal decision that her re-election bid is over. Mohave County Superior court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Ring is disqualified from the Aug. 4 primary election for nominating petition deficiencies.
After initially announcing she wasn’t going to seek re-election, Ring changed her mind and entered the race for one of the four opening seats on the Bullhead City Council.
She began the week as a candidate but was removed from the ballot Monday afternoon when Jantzen ruled in favor of plaintiffs Royanne Ortiz and Eva Corbett in a lawsuit that alleged Ring failed to gather the minimum 307 valid nominating petition signatures needed to qualify her campaign.
Monday’s ruling, however, also contained a provision allowing Ring to appeal, which she did. And she prevailed.
Ring argued that plaintiffs violated state law requiring legal paper delivery in the lawsuit be handled by professional process servers. The judge agreed and vacated Monday’s order and reinstated Ring on the primary ballot.
Ring faced a second nominating petition challenge filed by Walter Keza. A Wednesday hearing on that matter concluded with Jantzen’s determination that Ring had 307 valid signatures.
But the matter wasn’t over at that point. Jantzen directed Bullhead City officials to provide clearer copies of the petitions so he could take a better look at some signatures that were hard to read due to legibility issues.
Deputy county attorney Ryan Esplin said Jantzen found two more invalid signatures while conducting his review.
Interestingly, the two tainted signatures discovered by the judge had escaped the attention of the plaintiffs in the two challenges.
The judge’s determinations left Ring with 305 signatures, two short of qualifying her campaign.
Those appearing on the ballot for Bullhead City’s primary election include incumbents Mark Clark and Kathy Bruck and challengers Corbett, Waheed Zehri, Daniel Alfonzo, Gerald Ross and Norma Brummett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.