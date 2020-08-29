KINGMAN — A Kingman man charged in the shotgun murder of his roommate has been allowed to travel to Michigan.
Christopher Robin Kacos, 33, is charged with second-degree murder. He has been released from jail after posting a $200,000 bond.
Kacos’ attorney, David Bednar, asked if his client could travel to Michigan to visit family for the month of September.
The victim’s aunt lives in Michigan and adamantly opposed allowing Kacos to travel to the state, stating she feared for her life. She also said Kacos knows where she and her children live. She also said Kacos could flee to nearby Canada.
Bednar assured her that his client would not travel through the county where she lives in southeastern Michigan.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. granted the request to allow Kacos to travel to Michigan, saying that the defendant is out of custody and that Kacos could have traveled to Michigan without telling anyone.
A defendant, even one charged with murder, still can live their lives if they have bonded out while their case is pending, Sipe said. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The judge did order Kacos not to contact the victim’s family.
Kacos’ next hearing is set for Oct. 21.
A woman confronted her neighbor about loud music coming from the home in the early morning hours of May 4. Christopher Dayton Young answered the door, became aggressive and began assaulting her, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies spoke to Kacos, who said that his roommate, Young, told him what had happened and ran into the desert. Deputies searched for Young but couldn’t find him. The woman declined medical attention.
About two hours later, deputies returned to Kacos’ home where they found Young, 30, dead in the road with three gunshot wounds. A shotgun and three shells were found near the victim’s body. Four shots had been fired, striking Young in the head, face and back.
Kacos admitted to the shooting and was arrested. Young had been living at Kacos’ home for about a month, MCSO reported.
