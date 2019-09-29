KINGMAN — A 14-year prison term was ordered last week for an 18-year-old Kingman man who admitted a variety of sexual involvements, including rape, of younger teenage victims during the first six months of 2018.
Dillan Gonzales previously pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted child molestation, attempted sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.
Family members addressing Judge Billy Sipe said Gonzales was a “good kid” who “messed up.” They requested compassion, leniency and mercy from a judge who could have ordered up to nearly 26 years in prison.
Family members of victims who were 14 to 17 years in age at the time of the offenses called for stern punishment. They spoke of how Gonzales coerced the girls by demanding certain favors while threatening to hurt or kill himself.
“This person has caused irreparable damage to a loved one,” said a woman who indicated she was serving as both mother and grandmother of one of the victims. “He took her innocence from her. ... He did this with evil intent, and I ask the court to give him the maximum.”
The grandmother of another victim said she has cried “tears that could fill an ocean.”
Addressing the court by telephone, another victim said she was just 13 years old when first violated by Gonzales.
“I cry because I’m ashamed, depressed and hurt,” the girl told the court. “It’s the type of hurt where you want to sleep your days away.”
Sipe called Gonzales a manipulative predator.
“You are every parent’s worst nightmare who has a teenage daughter,” he said.
Sipe said a lengthy prison sentence was necessary to protect the community. He also ordered that Gonzales serve lifetime probation when no longer incarcerated.
