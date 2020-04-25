KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man accused of numerous vehicle thefts was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.
William Eugene Weiss, 30, pleaded guilty in March to seven counts of unlawful use of means of transportation and one count of criminal trespassing across three cases.
Weiss also admitted to violating probation from a 2016 case in which he had pleaded guilty to trafficking in stolen property.
Weiss had been charged with 21 felony counts including vehicle theft, credit card theft, burglary, a weapons charge and misconduct involving body armor.
Weiss’ attorney in his 2016 case, Benjamin Coltrin, said Weiss has family support and does not want to be a career criminal. Weiss plans to rehabilitate himself when released, Coltrin stressed.
Weiss also said he wants to rehabilitate himself with plans to go into drug rehab. Several relatives and friends also spoke on his behalf.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jonathan Robinson asked for the full 15-year sentence under the plea agreement since there were separate victims in crimes committed on separate occasions.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. said he would not consider rehabilitation since Weiss has five prior felony convictions. The judge found aggravated factors including that there were separate crimes committed on separate occasions with separate victims in a crime spree.
Sipe also took into account Weiss’ family support and his drug addiction as mitigating factors and sentenced Weiss to 15 years in prison for all the charges and for violating his probation.
In one case, Weiss stole a 1998 Yamaha quad, a 2006 Yamaha quad, a GMC pickup truck, two trailers and an Audi from residences or businesses in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave last November and December.
In a second case that he pleaded guilty to, Weiss stole a Chevrolet pickup truck from a residence in Mohave Valley in February. In the third case, Weiss was arrested for squatting in a vacant home in Bullhead City without permission and stole a trailer in Fort Mohave in January.
In some of the charges that were dismissed, Bullhead City police detectives on Dec. 24 recovered items from Weiss’ home including vehicles, trailers, a laptop computer and five credit cards.
