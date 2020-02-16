KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Thursday set an August trial date in the 2018 burglary case of a Bullhead City murder suspect.
Travers Wesley Proulx, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of threatening or intimidating by domestic violence. He is being held in custody on a $2 million bond in the murder case. He is accused of stabbing his mother, Bette Jean Vaughn, 74, in the early morning hours of Aug. 11 as she sat at her kitchen table.
Proulx also is charged in a 2018 case with burglary, vehicle theft, taking the identify of another and three counts of forgery. He is accused of trying to pass a forged check, which belonged to a deceased person, at a Bullhead City bank on Aug. 23, 2018.
At the request of Proulx’s attorney, Robin Puchek, who recently was assigned as attorney in both cases, Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho set Proulx’s trial in the burglary case to begin Aug. 3 with a pre-trial hearing set for July 16.
Proulx’s murder trial also is set to begin Aug. 3 with a pre-trial hearing set for July 16. Camacho set another status hearing in both cases for April 23. Proulx’s murder case would be tried first.
If convicted on the first-degree murder charge, Proulx could face natural life in prison. He also could face from 7.25 to 25 years in prison for two threatening charges.
On Aug. 11, Vaughn’s husband and son were asleep in another room when they heard her screaming. Her husband found Proulx standing in the hallway with a bloody knife. Vaughn’s son told police he saw Proulx stab her.
Vaughn’s husband and son also told police that Proulx threatened them, claiming the Aryan Brotherhood would kill them if they called the police.
Vaughn’s husband called police after Proulx fled with the knife. An autopsy showed that Vaughn was stabbed three times, once in the back, and twice in the chest. One knife wound nicked an artery, causing her death.
After fleeing Vaughn’s home, Proulx went to another house on Gemstone Avenue where a babysitter, who knew him, let him in. The babysitter tried to calm Proulx and let him sleep in one of the bedrooms. She then went to Vaughn’s house and told police where Proulx would be.
