KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge set unusual release conditions Thursday for two Canadians accused of hauling $12.7 million in drugs on Interstate 40 west of Golden Valley.
Samatar Shafi Ahmed and Beyan Mohammed Beyan each is charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Ahmed, 36, and Beyan, 30, originally were released on their own recognizance but after public outcry they later were released in Lake Havasu City justice court under an electronic monitoring system.
Beyan’s attorney, Greg Pridham, asked Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to remove the electronic monitoring system and release his client on his own recognizance.
Ahmed’s attorney, Troy Anderson, asked the judge to leave the electronic monitoring system in place instead of setting a more costly bond.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jonathan Robinson said the suspects have no ties to the community and asked to set a bond.
Carlisle revoked the order for Beyan to wear an electronic monitoring system. If Beyan stays in Ontario, Canada, he must come back to Mohave County and post a $75,000 bond. If he returns to Arizona and stays in state, he would be released on his own recognizance. If Beyan returns to Arizona but remains elsewhere in the United States, he must post a $10,000 bond.
Carlisle ruled that if Ahmed returns to Arizona and stays in state, he also would be released on his own recognizance. If he stays in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, he must come back to Mohave County and post a $75,000 bond. If he remains in the United States, he can continue to wear the electronic monitoring system at his own cost. Ahmed reportedly has family in Minnesota.
Ahmed and Beyan’s next hearing is set for April 3. They are allowed to appear by phone. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prosecutor and Anderson appeared by phone at Thursday’s hearing.
Bullhead City detectives from the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, with assistance of two K-9 units, on Feb. 20 stopped the suspects driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 about 20 miles west of Kingman.
Detectives found about 370 pounds of cocaine and 220 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about $12 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.