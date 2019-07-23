KINGMAN — The elevation of a local prosecutor to the bench has sent ripples through the Mohave County legal system.
Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith is hanging a help wanted sign on his door as he looks to replace Megan McCoy, a 13-year office veteran named to a newly established court commission judicial position starting Aug 5.
Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler is making some case assignment adjustments within the county’s judiciary team. McCoy will inherit some of the dependency, child support, juvenile delinquency and arraignment responsibilities currently handled by Court Commissioner Doug Camacho.
McCoy’s cases will be distributed among her prosecutor colleagues. Some of her highest profile matters are Lake Havasu City-connected criminal cases.
Those include the prosecution of Andrew Lamorie and Brittany Rodriquez, the young couple charged with first-degree murder in the death of their malnourished 27-month-old daughter. McCoy also is prosecuting Ty Martin, a Lake Havasu City resident charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 18-month-old daughter, who was left unattended in a hot vehicle.
McCoy also is handling the case against Amanda Yamauchi, one of the alleged ringleaders of a massage parlor prostitution enterprise that the county has claimed operated in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Attorneys told a local judge Monday that assignment of a new prosecutor brings need of vacating Yamauchi’s Aug. 20 trial date to afford additional time for case preparation.
Gurtler said that the three county judges handling criminal matters — Rick Lambert, Derek Carlisle and Billy Sipe — have overwhelming caseloads. He has decided that Camacho will take a portion of their cases when McCoy assumes many of his duties on Aug. 5.
Judge Eric Gordon is relocating to Kingman from Lake Havasu City, while Judge Kenneth Gregory will switch from Kingman to Lake Havasu.
