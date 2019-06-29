KINGMAN — A man who was facing a life sentence in prison if convicted of molesting two girls sobbed uncontrollably as a Mohave County Superior Court clerk read back verdicts that affirmed his freedom late Thursday afternoon.
The jury deliberated less than a half-hour before acquitting Dennis Sharkey, 34, of nine charges of child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault of a minor.
Prosecutor Greg McPhillips said the alleged victims were 12 and 14 years old when Sharkey engaged them in sexual activity in June of last year at the family’s former home in the north Mohave County community of Scenic. McPhillips said that both girls maintained that Sharkey took advantage of them for years.
“This is the face of abuse,” McPhillips said repeatedly as he showed images of the family and highlighted trial testimony for the jury.
Public Defender Robin Puchek attacked the strength of the state’s case and the credibility of the victims, one of whom he called a liar.
“She sat at that stand and lied to you yesterday afternoon,” Puchek said.
Puchek elaborated on his successful defense the day after the trial was completed in downtown Kingman.
“Sharkey maintained the victims’ allegations were fabricated due to Sharkey’s stricter parenting style. Sharkey and the victims’ mother shared custody and visitation,” Puchek’s statement said. “Sharkey called several witnesses to testify the allegations only arose after Sharkey had refused to let his daughters get their own way. Sharkey also presented evidence his ex-wife was angry over his delinquent child support payments.”
Sharkey has relocated and currently resides in northern Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.