KINGMAN — A Mohave County jury on Monday convicted a Kingman man of kidnapping and torturing a family member and her son.
Jerry Gilligan, 72, was convicted of 10 of the 18 counts he had been charged with. He had been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and kidnapping.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote had argued that on Sept. 14, 2016, the woman found Gilligan in a backyard shed sexual assaulting her 11-year-old son. The family moved to Kingman in early 2015.
Gilligan then held the woman and her son prisoner in their home using rope, chains, duct tape and other bindings to restrict them. Gilligan also physical assaulted them using a Taser, knife and a wooden rod, Cote argued.
On Sept. 17, 2016, he threw battery acid in the woman’s face, then took her to the Kingman hospital, where she asked hospital staff to call police. Cote also showed the jury a video that Gilligan had made of the woman and son performing sexual acts on him and on each other.
Gilligan’s attorney, Sandra Carr, argued that the case came down to credibility and that the woman took advantage of a lonely, elderly man. Gilligan bought her a home, a car and a motorcycle but in the summer 2016, he was injured and couldn’t work, adding to his stress.
Carr also said the nurses didn’t find a single mark on the boy and that there were few injuries to the victim’s ankles or wrists. There were computers and other devices in the house giving them an opportunity to call for help, Carr argued.
Carr also said that after police initially searched their home, the woman called them back a second time and they found more items of evidence. The defense attorney said the woman staged the events.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. will sentence Gilligan on Dec. 5.
In February 1988, Gilligan was arrested in Georgia and brought back to Arizona for the December 1980 murder of his stepfather Walter Bopp in Tucson. Gilligan was sentenced in October 1989 to life in prison but was released from prison in October 2014.
