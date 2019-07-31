KINGMAN — A Mohave County Superior Court jury returned guilty verdicts in the trial of a man accused of sexually abusing a family member in Golden Valley.
The jury deliberated for a little less than three hours before convicting Shawn Cameron, 43, of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual conduct with a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Prosecutor Greg McPhillips told the jury that the victim, who is now an adult, remembered first being abused around the age of 5 in California. McPhillips said the activity occurred regularly during a 10-year period, ending in Golden Valley in 2017, when an investigation began after she told friends and a school resource officer.
McPhillips said the victim said she didn’t realize the activity was wrong for years, but learned otherwise as she matured. Both McPhillips and the victim told the jury that Cameron repeatedly committed sex offenses during regularly scheduled “affection time” on Wednesdays and Sundays.
“It made me feel dirty,” the victim testified. “It made me hate him.”
The defense team cross-examined the victim about her delayed reporting and attempted to discredit her for youthful transgressions, including her admission that she once snuck out a window to attend a juvenile drinking party until 4 a.m. McPhillips and the victim countered that Cameron would schedule extra “affection time” sessions as punishment for misbehavior.
McPhilips said the convictions require a prison term and that almost 50 years would be the maximum punishment. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.