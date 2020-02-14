BULLHEAD CITY — The 2020 Winter Expo was, by all accounts, a hit.
“I think the event was a great success,” said Larry Kendrick, general manager of News West Publishing. “I think everyone enjoyed the spaciousness of Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.”
Thursday’s eighth annual expo, conducted by News West Publishing, the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bullhead City, was held at the fieldhouse for the first time. The change of venue allowed organizers to devote more booth space for vendors and gave more room for visitors to mill around.
“The vendors seemed very pleased, along with all the visitors.”
Organizers still were awaiting a final visitor count Thursday afternoon.
“It was 1,400 the last I heard,” Kendrick said, adding that it met or exceeded expectations. “We were hoping to at least pass what we did last year, which was around 1,000. We accomplished that and then some.”
Among those vendors was Jason Solomon, owner of Keep Safe Today, a business that sells items such as stun guns, pepper sprays and Tasers for personal security.
“This is my first time at an expo,” said Solomon. “It’s a good start this morning and it seems like it’s picking up. I already made two sales this morning.”
As the event continued, more people started to fill the fieldhouse. As they made the rounds to each booth, they picked up some goodies provided by many of the vendors and learned about products and services available from area businesses, agencies and civic groups.
“This is my third time at one of these winter expos and I’m enjoying it,” said John Vasichek, a visitor from North Dakota. “It does have a different feeling to it (this year). It’s very spacious here and it looks like it is well attended. Back home, I help out in getting events together so I know how much work goes into events like these. So I appreciate the effort that the community puts forward to make us feel welcomed.”
That was the intention. And it did require a lot of work and coordination between everyone involved.
“I want to thank the chamber and all the chamber board members and the city, especially (Administrative Analyst) Sheila Betts,” Kendrick said. “Our staff did a great job. I want to thank the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and their staff for the awesome job they did.
“As with any large event, there are going to be hiccups along the way, no matter how well you play,” he added. “But the key is how you work together to overcome those. In the end, with the help of everybody involved, we were able to put everything together in time and we were able to present a great event.”
Fieldhouse staff are facing one of their biggest challenges to date, first transforming the facility into a venue for the Winter Expo, then converting it for Saturday’s 50th Anniversary Car Show, presented by the River Cruizers and Mohave High School and then quickly turning it into a concert hall for Sunday’s Country Fest featuring Jo Dee Messina in the first concert held in the Colorado River Union High School District’s building.
Living Waters Hospice was the title sponsor for the expo; other major sponsors included Anderson Auto Group, Debbie Miles/Parkway Place Real Estate, Tri-State Community Health, Tri-State Pain Institute and Tri-State Radiology Center.
“A big thank you to Living Waters Hospice and all the sponsors for making it possible,” Kendrick said.
While many of the visitors were like Vasichek, who have attended the winter expo before, but many others, Thursday’s edition was a first-time event.
“This is so amazing and I like that there are so many vendors who participated in the expo,” said Sandy Wander from Paynesville, Minnesota.
While visitors browsed, shopped and chatted, live entertainment and food vendors added to the experience.
“I think the whole concept with the live music and the entertainment area was a huge success,” Kendrick said. “A think there is room for some growth in that area.”
He said organizers already are working on the ninth annual Winter Expo.
“We’re already in discussion about what we can do next year to make it even better,” he said.
