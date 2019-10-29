BULLHEAD CITY — Although fun for humans, Halloween isn’t a hoot for all animals.
According to the National Retail Federation, 172 million people will be celebrating, spending $3.2 billion on costumes alone, not to mention candy, decorations and tickets to events. About 29 million of them are pet owners who plan to dress up their pets and have them join in the fun.
To ensure a safe time for all, Martin Ortiz, of Safe Pet, is encouraging pet owners to practice these top three Halloween pet safety tips and to sign up for a pet first aid class.
“As hard as we try to keep our dogs and cats safe, life sometimes gets in the way, so I am here to teach pet parents and caregivers what to do when the worst happens,” Ortiz said.
Pet First Aid Classes provide skills to handle a choking pet, upset tummy, poisoning, seizures, insect stings and hot and cold injuries when veterinary care is not practical or available. Ortiz trained to instruct under The Pet Safety Crusader (Denise Fleck), who has shared animal life-saving skills with more than 20,000 pet lovers.
“Costumes can distort human shapes making people scary, while ghoulish shrieks cause animals to dart from the safety of their homes,” Fleck said. “Candy can be a choking hazard while chocolate can be fatal to dogs and cats. Look at Halloween from your pet’s perspective to keep it safe.”
• Watch pets at all times, especially when opening the door to trick-or-treaters, to avoid escapes.
Halloween is second only to the Fourth of July with the number of animals that end up at shelters. Walk dogs before it is dark, and make sure ID tags are legible and microchip info is up-to-date. Letting your furry kid nap in a back bedroom may be the “purrfect” plan.
• Dress-up? Not.
Unless your pet is comfortable in a costume, a festive bandana could be the best choice. If your dog or cat doesn’t mind a disguise, make sure nothing obstructs the animal’s vision, that elastic doesn’t cut off circulation and that no pieces (i.e. sequins, buttons, string) can be chewed off and swallowed. Ease your pet into wearing for short periods, and make sure clothing won’t cause overheating. Never leave a pet unattended in a costume.
• Deadly treats and decorations.
Candy wrappers can block the intestines; raisins can result in kidney failure, while chocolate can be fatal. Candles inside jack o’ lanterns can burn paws and snouts, and even start fires if overturned. Spray string and fake spider webs can be toxic, so keep food and decorating dangers out of paws reach.
To learn more about keeping your pet safe, go to www.wecare
