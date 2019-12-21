BULLHEAD CITY — If you’re doing some last-minute shopping for Christmas gifts, Kids Worldwide has some safety tips to keep in mind.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 174,100 children under the age of 15 years were seen in the emergency department for toy-related injuries in 2016.
The organization’s first tip is to consider the child’s age when purchasing a toy or a game. Read the instructions and warning labels to make sure the toy is just right for the child.
Its second tip is to check to make sure there aren’t any small parts or other potential choking hazards before settling on the toy.
A third tip is to separate toys by age and keep a special eye on small game pieces that may be a choking hazard for young children. Toys intended for older children may pose a risk to younger, curious siblings.
The fourth and final tip is to use a bin or container to store toys when playtime is over. Make sure there are no holes or hinges that could catch the child’s fingers.
Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries. Safe Kids Worldwide works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the United States and with partners more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisoning and more.
