BULLHEAD CITY — Traveling for Thanksgiving is what a lot of people do across the country and locally.
According to AAA, more than 55 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more to reach their Thanksgiving destinations. About 49 million of those are expected to be traveling on America’s roadways.
Travel in itself can be very stressful for families who are getting ready to go see their friends or loved ones.
Recently, the Arizona Department of Health shared a post from Safe Kids Worldwide, which provides nine tips for families who are traveling this holiday season.
- Everybody needs their restraint at all times no matter if it’s long road trips or short trips to the mall.
- If you’re flying, take your car seat with you and use it on the plane. Safe Kids said that it will be a benefit to have it with you at your location and when you travel to and from the airport. Let car rental companies know in advance if you need to rent a car seat or booster seat.
- Watch out for small children and distracted drivers in parking lots which are busier than usual during the holidays.
- Remind your inexperienced teen driver to be extra alert during the holidays when people are more distracted and the weather can be tricky.
- Avoid distractions while driving such as texting or setting the GPS while driving.
- Plan to use a designated driver or car service to make sure you get home safely if you drink alcohol.
- Keep car exhaust pipes clear of packed snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning (if you’re traveling to a place that snow is in the forecast).
- Secure loose objects; put hot foods, large gifts and anything that could fly around in a crash in the trunk.
- In cold states, prepare for weather emergencies by packing extra blankets, food and diapers. Keep your phone charged and make sure someone at your destination knows the route you are planning to take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.