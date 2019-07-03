BULLHEAD CITY — Summer in general — and the Fourth of July in particular — is grilling time.
Many a family gathering, weekend or evening is spent around the grill with family and friends. And germs.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that food poisoning peaks in the summer months when warmer temperatures cause food-borne germs to flourish. In order to combat the problem, the CDC has laid out simple steps for a safe and enjoyable grilling season.
Separate meat, poultry and seafood and, if possible, buy these items last right before checkout. The CDC suggested placing packages of raw meat and poultry into individual plastic bags to avoid cross-contamination.
Before placing the meat, poultry and seafood on the grill, the CDC suggests to keep them refrigerated below 40 degrees Fahrenheit in an insulated cooler.
Wash hands with soap before and after handling raw meat, poultry and seafood as well as utensils and the grill before and after cooking.
Check grill and tools and, if needed, use a moist cloth or paper towel to clean the grill surface before cooking. The CDC advised that if you use a wire-bristle brush, inspect throughout the grill’s surface before cooking because wire bristles from brushes may dislodge and stick to the food on the grill.
The CDC advised to throw out marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat juices, which can spread germs to cooked foods. Use clean utensils and a clean plate to remove cooked meat from the grill.
Once the meat is on the grill, the CDC said that to ensure the meat is cooked right to kill harmful germs, the grill has to be at the appropriate temperature. When smoking, keep temperatures inside the smoker at 225 degrees to 300 degrees. When using the grill on whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb and veal, keep at 145 degrees (stand time of three minutes at this temperature), 145 degrees for fish, 160 degrees for hamburgers and other ground beef and 165 degrees for all poultry and pre-cooked meats like hot dogs. After grilling, the CDC suggested keeping food at 145 degrees or warmer until it’s served.
When refrigerating, divide leftovers into small portions and place in covered, shallow containers. Put in freezer or fridge within two hours of cooking (one hour if above 90 degrees outside).
