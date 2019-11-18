Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.