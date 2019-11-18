BULLHEAD CITY — The Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir, from Kenya, will be performing in Bullhead City this weekend.
The choir is being hosted by Community Lutheran Church and Hope United Methodist Church, both in Bullhead City, and will perform at both.
On Saturday, the choir will perform at 5 p.m. at Hope United, 1325 Ramar Road. A dinner will follow. Cost of the dinner is $5; it is open to the public.
On Sunday, the choir will perform at both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services at Community Lutheran, 2275 Ricca Road, between North Oatman Road and Riverview Drive.
The choir is known for its colorful clothing, pounding drums and sweet voices, demonstrating their hopes and dreams for a brighter future. They tell inspirational stories of resilience through their program, Connect With A Child, displaying their vision and mission at each performance.
The choir consists of Kenyan children who have been sponsored by different families to give them an opportunity to better their future through education. They are accompanied by a team of adults.
