FORT MOHAVE — A kickoff event for the 2019 Operation ChristmasChild, conducted by Smaritan’s Purse, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 5360 Calle Valle Vista in Fort Mohave.
The event is free to attend. Learn about the power that a simple gift can become. Track the Christmas shoebox from beginning to end and understand what a child experiences when they receive the gift.
There will be door prizes and refreshments.
For more information, contact Pat at 928-897-9324.
